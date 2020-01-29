Italy organising flight to evacuate its citizens from Chinese city of Wuhan

Italy is arranging a flight on Thursday to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, epicentre of the outbreak of a new coronavirus, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry official said "around 50" Italians were stranded in Wuhan, which has been largely isolated in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

