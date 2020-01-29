People News Roundup:

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

He used to climb into the hoops': Kobe's Italian childhood home pays tribute

As Americans mourned NBA legend Kobe Bryant on Monday, fans and friends in Italy remembered a lesser-known chapter in his life when he played in their streets as a boy while his father competed in the local basketball league. Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, was six when his father Joe moved the family to Italy in 1984 to play seven seasons with four different teams in the center, south and finally the north.

Accuser Mimi Haleyi says Weinstein 'lunged' at her in SoHo apartment

Mimi Haleyi, one of the women former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is charged with sexually assaulting, told a jury on Monday he "lunged" at her in his New York City home in 2006, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her. Haleyi, a former production assistant, began crying as she testified in a Manhattan courtroom while Weinstein watched from the defense table.

