Britain's BBC to cut 450 newsroom jobs in cost-cutting drive

The BBC said on Wednesday it will cut around 450 jobs from its news division as part of an 80 million pound savings drive and modernization program.

The corporation said it would reorganize its newsroom along with a "story-led" model where staff will be assigned to stories and not attached to individual programs.

"We need to reshape BBC News for the next decade in a way which saves substantial amounts of money," said Fran Unsworth, Director of News and Current Affairs. "We are spending too much of our resources on traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.