Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How the North American trade deal will affect autos, digital trade, drugs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 00:06 IST
FACTBOX-How the North American trade deal will affect autos, digital trade, drugs

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday modernizes the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which has been blamed for hollowing out the U.S. manufacturing sector. Passed by the U.S. Senate on Jan. 16, the trade deal still needs to be approved by Canada's Parliament before it takes effect. Mexico has already ratified the pact.

The new agreement makes mostly modest changes and will leave more than $1.2 trillion in North American trade flows largely unchanged. While the deal has been forecast to create 176,000 U.S. jobs over 15 years, it is not expected to bring factory jobs lost to Mexico back to the United States in the coming years. Here are some of the key changes to the pact:

AUTOS One of the biggest changes requires increased North American content in cars and trucks built in the region, to 75% from 62.5% under NAFTA, with new mandates to use North American steel and aluminum.

In addition, 40%-45% of a vehicle's value must come from "high wage" areas paying workers at least $16 an hour, namely the United States and Canada, a provision aimed at slowing the industry's migration to low-wage Mexico. Vehicles that fail to meet the standard will be subject to U.S. tariffs. The rules put some foreign-brand automakers in the United States at a disadvantage by forcing them to invest in new U.S. or Canadian plants for high-value components such as engines and transmissions.

DAIRY, CHICKEN AND EGGS Canada will provide U.S. dairy farmers access to about 3.5 percent of its $16 billion annual domestic dairy market. In exchange, the United States backed off efforts to force Canada to scrap its longstanding "supply management" system, which maintains high dairy tariffs.

The United States will be able to increase exports of some milk products like skim milk and milk proteins to Canada. The United States also gets tariff-free access to Canada for 57,000 tonnes of chicken by the sixth year of the deal, and access for 10 million dozen U.S. eggs and egg equivalents.

LABOR RIGHTS To encourage Mexican workers to unionize and to drive up wages, the deal allows the United States and Canada to convene panels of international labor experts to hear complaints if Mexican factories are denying workers the freedom to organize and bargain collectively.

If such violations are found and remedial actions are not taken, it allows the complaining country to rescind tariff-free access for the offending facility's products, among other penalties. COPYRIGHT, DIGITAL TRADE, E-COMMERCE

Copyright protection will extend for 70 years past an author's death, in line with current U.S. law. In Canada, copyright generally extends for 50 years past death. Customs and other charges on digital products such as music, games, videos and e-books will be prohibited.

The deal protects internet platforms from liability related to third-party information they publish. Mexico's and Canada's thresholds for imports subject to duty collection and customs declaration will double. The increases will benefit online retailers shipping across the region's borders and small businesses importing small orders.

DISPUTE SETTLEMENT The deal will phase out many of the old investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) protections, which gave North American firms operating in a neighboring country the option to challenge local government decisions at an international tribunal.

Under the new deal, the ISDS tribunal would only be an option for firms disputing the Mexican government over a small number of issues, such as state expropriation of assets or discrimination against foreign entities, and firms operating in only a few industries. PHARMACEUTICALS

The deal aims to hold down drug prices by limiting some patent protections for pharmaceuticals. Eliminated from the original text of USMCA is a required 10-year data exclusivity period for biotech medicines, which U.S. Democrats feared would prolong higher prices for some of the priciest drugs. The deal also removes a provision that would require parties to confirm patents for new uses of known drugs, combating a process called "patent evergreening" that blocks generic competition.

ENVIRONMENT The deal does not include any provisions to limit climate change, disappointing environmental groups.

But the changes require each of the three countries to adhere to the 1987 Montreal Protocol to eliminate ozone-depleting substances. The text also requires compliance with international agreements on endangered species, wetlands, Antarctic marine life, whaling and tuna fisheries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-White House objects to Bolton book; Trump impeachment trial starts new phase

The White House on Wednesday objected to the publication of a book written by President Donald Trumps former national security adviser John Bolton that depicts Trump as playing a central role in a pressure campaign on Ukraine, as the Senate...

UPDATE 3-British Airways, Iberia suspend direct flights to mainland China amid virus fears

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of the spreading coronavirus on global travel.BA.com, the airlines website, shows n...

UPDATE 3-Trump signs USMCA, 'ending the NAFTA nightmare'; key Democrats not invited

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a new North American trade agreement during an outdoor ceremony at the White House attended by about 400 guests - but not the key Democrats who helped secure congressional passage of the deal. Trum...

UPDATE 3-Athletics-Russian federation at risk of expulsion over doping offences

The Athletics Integrity Unit Board on Wednesday called for the expulsion of Russias suspended athletics federation RUSAF after what it described as a total lack of contrition in its response to a long list of anti-doping violations.The AIUs...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020