Left Menu
Development News Edition

USCIRF condemns Iran's actions targeting Baha'is

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Wednesday condemned an Iranian court order allowing authorities to confiscate properties owned by Baha'is in the village of Ivel in Mazandaran Province.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 05:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 05:56 IST
USCIRF condemns Iran's actions targeting Baha'is
The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) logo. Image Credit: ANI

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on Wednesday condemned an Iranian court order allowing authorities to confiscate properties owned by Baha'is in the village of Ivel in Mazandaran Province. The Baha'i faith is not officially recognized in Iran. Established by a Persian religious leader Baha'u'llah in 1863, it initially grew in Persia and parts of the Middle East where it has faced ongoing persecution since its inception.

The Iranian government also changed Iran's national ID cards to remove the option to list "other" as a religion. This change forces Iranian Baha'is to either lie about their religious identity by registering falsely as Muslim, Christian, Jewish or Zoroastrian, or else not be granted new ID cards -- which is necessary for one to obtain a driver's license, to open a bank account, and to conduct other basic official transactions, said the USCIRF in a statement. "The Iranian government's relentless persecution of Baha'is is a severe violation of religious freedom and must cease immediately," said USCIRF Commissioner Gary Bauer. "It is outrageous for Iran to claim that Baha'i families who have lived in Ivel since the 1800s have no claim to their land or possessions. Additionally, the changes to Iran's national identity cards have no other purpose than to repress Baha'is and other religious minorities. We urge the Trump administration to impose targeted sanctions, freeze assets, and bar travel to the United States for government officials responsible for such discriminatory policies."

USCIRF Vice Chair Gayle Manchin said that she was deeply concerned by the downward spiral of the Iranian government's treatment of Baha'is. "Iran's government denies Baha'is matriculation and entrance to universities, shutters their businesses, and targets them with hateful propaganda. The United States must never cease to speak on behalf of Baha'is and other religious minorities, and to continue to push for pathways to their resettlement and safety," she said. As reported in USCIRF's 2019 Annual Report chapter on Iran, the country's government considers the Baha'i faith a heretical "deviant sect" whose members are de facto apostates. USCIRF has documented a trend of deteriorating conditions for Baha'is in Iran coinciding with increased domestic and international pressure on the government. During recent protests in Iran, government authorities arrested Baha'is and confiscated their property.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rittich, Flames earn shootout win over Oilers

Andrew Mangiapane scored twice in regulation, Sean Monahan netted the lone shootout goal, and goaltender David Rittich sparkled yet again in the tiebreaking showdown as the visiting Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday nigh...

Grieving Lakers return to training after Bryant's death

The Los Angeles Lakers, reeling from the death of team icon Kobe Bryant, want to represent what Kobe was about as they press ahead with the NBA season, coach Frank Vogel said. We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything, Vog...

Opposition parties to meet on Feb 1 to evolve joint strategy for budget session

Opposition parties are likely to meet after the budget presentation on February 1 to evolve a joint strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting on Friday.Various parties have already held their individual strategy meets for the bu...

Indira tried to throttle democracy through Emergency: Awhad

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had tried to throttle democracy by imposing Emergency in the country. He was speaking on Wednesday during a programme organised by Sanvidh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020