Toy bomb injures three in Pakistan

A toy bomb exploded in an open area in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, injuring at least three children, police said. The incident occurred in Khan Abad area of Lower Dir District of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province,

The children were cutting grass for their animals when they touched the toy bomb, which exploded with a big bang. Three children were hurt in the incident, police said. The injured children, including two girls, were shifted to district headquarters hospital.

