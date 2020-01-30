Left Menu
Air France suspends all flights to mainland China until Feb 9

  • Paris
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:10 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:59 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Air France announced on Thursday it will suspend all its scheduled flights to and from mainland China until Feb 9, the latest reaction in response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

Air France previously suspended its flights to and from the Chinese town of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, on Jan 22, and the suspension remains in effect until further notice.

change their flight until May 31, 2020, or request a refund, at no extra cost", the airline said in a statement.

