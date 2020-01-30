Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran starts up with trial run

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss government said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions.

The project, in the works since late 2018, has begun as a trial run with an initial payment for a shipment of medicines to Iran worth 2.3 million euros ($2.55 million), the government said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.