Britain lifts risk level from coronavirus to medium from low

Britain has increased the perceived risk level to the country from an outbreak of coronavirus in China to moderate from low, indicating the government should plan for all eventualities.

The UK Chief Medical Officers said in a statement they had changed the risk level in light of the increasing number of cases in China, and because they consider it prudent for the government to escalate its planning in case of a more widespread outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.