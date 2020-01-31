People News Roundup: Lakers will aim to make Kobe proud and Elish to give 'special performance' at Oscars
Lakers will aim to make Kobe proud, coach Vogel says
Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on Wednesday his heartbroken team would aim to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant, who died along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday. "We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything," Vogel told reporters after a team practice at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo.
Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show
Newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish will perform live at the Oscars ceremony next month, organizers said on Wednesday, raising speculation she may debut her recording of the new James Bond movie theme song. Eilish, 18, swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday by taking the four top prizes - album, record, song of the year and best new artist. She was only the second musician ever to win all four Grammys on the same night.
