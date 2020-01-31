Left Menu
UPDATE 2-No protest as S.Korean evacuees from Wuhan arrive at quarantine centres

  Reuters
  Seoul
  31-01-2020 11:46 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 11:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of South Koreans flown home on a charter flight from China were greeted with surprising silence on Friday as they arrived at quarantine centers where nearby residents had staged vehement protests a day before. The 368 South Koreans were transported to two facilities in Asan and Jincheon, cities about 80 km (50 miles) south of capital Seoul, where they will be isolated. The aircraft carrying the evacuees from Wuhan, the epicenter of a irus outbreak in China, landed in Seoul earlier in the morning.

The government hvad said none of the evacuees had any symptoms before departure, but one person could not board the plane due to fever after a final check at Wuhan airport, while 18 were sent to hospital immediately upon arrival, vice health minister Kim Gang-lip said. "There were different screening standards between China and us, and we conducted another check aboard the plane and put those who were showing symptoms in separate space on the second floor of the plane," Kim told a briefing.

"The other 350 will be sent to temporary lodging facilities where medical staff will provide daily quarantine and medical assistance for 14 days under thorough control without going out or receiving guests." The quarantine plan triggered a strong backlash among nearby residents, with some people throwing eggs and yelling expletives on Thursday at senior officials who visited to try to defuse their anger.

Several hundred police officers were on hand at the facilities in Asan and Jincheon, but there was no major rally. As the buses carrying the evacuees arrived in Asan escorted by police cars and disinfection trucks, some residents held signs saying "Hope you have a good rest in Asan" and "We will pray for the people suffering from the new coronavirus."

One angry protestor, however, ripped apart a banner put up by a local civic group to welcome the evacuees earlier in the day. Up to four flights had been planned to evacuate some 720 people who have signed up. But Seoul was in talks with China to bring the remaining people altogether in one plane on Friday night, said Kang Hyung-shik, an official at the foreign ministry.

The first flight saw an unexpected half-day delay because China only approved one flight. South Korea reported its seventh confirmed case of the coronavirus on Friday, a 28-year-old man who returned from Wuhan via the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao last week.

The outbreak has prompted North Korea to declare a state emergency, though it is unclear whether there are any confirmed cases in the isolated nation. The two Koreas opened a new hotline between Seoul and Pyongyang after they agreed to temporarily close their joint liaison office in the North's border city until virus concerns are eased, the South's Unification Ministry said on Friday.

The North also informed the South via the hotline that it has decided to postpone plans to remove South Korean facilities at its Mount Kumgang resort next month to prevent a virus outbreak, the ministry said.

