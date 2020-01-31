Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-East African airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:44 IST
UPDATE 2-East African airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kenya Airways and RwandAir said on Friday that they had suspended all flights to and from China until further notice after a virus outbreak killed more than 200 people in China and spread to 18 countries. Authorities in Kenya have sent samples from a person suspected of having the new coronavirus to South Africa for further tests. The patient is isolated in a Nairobi hospital having arrived on Tuesday on a Kenya Airways flight from Guangzhou in Southern China.

"We have temporarily suspended all flights to and from Guangzhou starting Friday until further notice," the airline said in a statement. The World Health Organization on Thursday declared a global emergency as the virus spread to more countries.

Air transport links between Africa and China have boomed in the past 20 years, in tandem with the growth of trade, social, economic, political and cultural ties between the continent and the Asian giant. Kenya Airways, which operates one flight daily to Guangzhou via Bangkok, joins other airlines around the world that have stopped flying to the world's second-largest economy as it deals with the outbreak that has infected at least 8,000 people.

Flights to Bangkok will continue, Kenya Airways said. RwandAir has also suspended flights to Guangzhou, the airline said on Friday, adding that the decision would be reviewed in February.

On Thursday, Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, denied reports that it would suspend flights to the Asian country after its call center told Reuters that flights were canceled. Air Tanzania, which was poised to start maiden flights from Dar es Salaam to China in February, said on Wednesday it had postponed the plan, citing concerns over the spread of the virus.

Kenya Airways did not respond to queries about the share of its revenue that comes from the China flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq's top cleric condemns use of force against protest camps, calls for early election

Iraqs leading Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, on Friday condemned the use of force to disperse protest camps across the country, and renewed calls for early elections to be held in a free and fair manner.Sistani, who delivere...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares struggle for footing after virus-battered week

World share markets fought to regain their footing on Friday as investors clutched at hopes that China could contain the coronavirus, even as headlines spoke of more cases and deaths, travel bans, evacuations, and factory shutdowns. Europe ...

Smart City Mission: 5,151 projects at various stages of implementation says Survey

As many as 5,151 projects worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore are being implemented in 100 cities under the governments smart city mission, the Economic Survey highlighted on Friday. Talking about achievements of Smart Cities Mission SCM, the S...

U.S. top diplomat assures Ukraine of support against Russia: Ukraine statement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Ukraine of Washingtons full support in stopping Russian aggression, the Ukrainian government said in a statement on Friday after Pompeo met Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Kyiv.Pompeo is the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020