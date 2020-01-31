Left Menu
UPDATE 1-German cabin crew union and Lufthansa agree to further talks, avoid strikes

German cabin crew union Ufo and Lufthansa on Friday agreed on dates for further talks in a dispute over pay and working conditions among other issues and added there would be no strikes from now until at least the end of negotiations.

In a joint statement, they said they had also agreed that roughly 22,000 cabin crew would get a special payment of 1,500 euros ($1,664) in their next paycheck. A spokeswoman for Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, said strikes would not happen at any of the group's airlines, including Germanwings and Eurowings, during the mediation period.

Industry experts expect the mediation to take about two months but the conciliation process could take much longer. Since the autumn, Ufo has organized three short strikes, forcing Lufthansa to cancel many flights.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

