Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Athletics-Nike prototype Vaporfly shoe banned but current version going to Olympics

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 05:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 05:00 IST
UPDATE 4-Athletics-Nike prototype Vaporfly shoe banned but current version going to Olympics
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Nike)

Nike Vaporfly shoes used to run the world's first sub-two hour marathon will be banned from professional sport under a landmark decision on Friday that also allows currently sold versions of the high-tech shoes to be used in the Olympics.

The first-ever shoe ban by World Athletics (WA), the sport's governing body, addresses concerns that technology advances are giving athletes an unfair and unnatural advantage. It limits future use of carbon fibre plates and some track spikes but stopped short of outlawing the Vaporfly models that have helped re-write the record books for elites and amateurs alike. Prototype variants of the Vaporfly used by Eliud Kipchoge to run the first sub-two hour marathon and by fellow Kenyan Brigid Kosgei to smash the women's marathon world record were both reported to contain triple carbon plates inside thick, ultra-compressed foam, said by Nike to help improve running economy by up to four percent. Those have been banned and from April 30 any future version, of any shoe, must have been available to the general public for four months before being allowed in elite competition. That will put paid to the use by Nike and others of prototypes by their athletes in major races.

Nike Inc unleashed the Vaporfly in 2016 and various versions have quickly come to dominate the elite and "serious recreational" side of road running. The distinctive pink and green footwear, which cost around $250 and have a lifespan of only around 200 miles, is now widespread throughout the fields of every major race. Kipchoge and other leading athletes have welcomed the shoes as a natural technological advance, but others say they have gone too far, with Yannis Pitsiladis, a professor of sport and exercise science at Britain's Brighton University, calling them "technological doping".

"It is not our job to regulate the entire sports shoe market but it is our duty to preserve the integrity of elite competition by ensuring that the shoes worn by elite athletes in competition do not offer any unfair assistance or advantage," WA President Sebastian Coe said in a statement on Friday. World Athletics said any records set under the previous rules will stand.

"We can draw a line by prohibiting the use of shoes that go further than what is currently on the market," Coe said. "I believe these new rules strike the right balance by offering certainty to athletes and manufacturers as they prepare for Tokyo 2020, while addressing the concerns that have been raised about shoe technology." The new rules state that road shoes must have soles no thicker than 40mm and not contain more than one rigid, embedded plate.

The controversy could provide a boost for athletic equipment maker Nike, burnishing the Vaporfly's reputation among amateurs not affected by the ruling. "If anything this probably brings more excitement around the product," Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said. "Over two-thirds of footwear that is bought, is bought for fashion purposes."

WA will establish an expert working group to guide future research into shoe technology and to assess new shoes that emerge on the market. Nike did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the decision.

'SECRET WEAPON' Marathon superstar Kipchoge has been the Vaporfly's flagbearer, wearing them to set a world record, win the 2016 Olympic title and then, in an advanced version not available to the public, go under two hours in an unofficial marathon.

Kosgei ran 2:14.04 in last year's Chicago Marathon, taking 81 seconds off Briton Paula Radcliffe's 16-year-old women's marathon world record and making her almost three minutes faster than any other woman in history. Vaporflys have featured in several other records in the last three years and athletes wearing them took 31 of the 36 top-three finishes in the Marathon Majors series last year.

Nike says the shoes have "a built-in secret weapon that provides a propulsive sensation". Other manufacturers have also released, or are developing, their own carbon-insoled shoes, but WA's ruling would now appear to have put the brakes on.

WA's action echoes that of swimming' s governing body, which a decade ago banned Speedo's record-smashing LZR speed suit. Kosgei, however, was unmoved when asked by Reuters about the ban. "The shoes did not have legs to run, it is the power and energy of an athlete," she said. "Not every athlete who wore the shoes ran a world record."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

UPDATE 1-End draws near in Trump impeachment trial as Democrats likely to fall short in vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 13-U.S. ramps up antivirus measures at border as impact spreads

The United States ramped up its response to the coronavirus epidemic on Friday, saying it would halt entry to the country of foreign nationals who had been to China within the 14-day incubation period.That measure followed on from an earlie...

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

Facebook Inc said it will take down misinformation about Chinas fast-spreading coronavirus, in a rare departure from its usual approach to dubious health content that is presenting a fresh challenge for social media companies. The coronavir...

UPDATE 2-Trump's expanded travel ban targets Nigeria, five other countries

U.S. President Donald Trump issued an expanded version of his travel ban on Friday that targets prospective immigrants from Nigeria and five other countries, a move that could affect thousands of people and reignite debate on whether the po...

Chiefs, 49ers listed as healthy ahead of Super Bowl

Injuries will not be the main storyline heading into Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. The final injury report of the week on Friday revealed that the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs do not have any players with game-day designations hea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020