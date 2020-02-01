Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to refuse entry to non-citizens arriving from China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 13:04 IST
Australia to refuse entry to non-citizens arriving from China
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Australian government on Saturday said it would bar non-citizens arriving from mainland China from entering the country under new measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said only "Australian citizens, Australian residents, dependents, legal guardians or spouses" would be permitted into the country from mainland China from Saturday.

"The arrangements are being put in place through our border authorities to ensure that that can be actioned," he added. Border control authorities would be able to "step up" processes in the next 24 hours to screen those who had departed or transited through China, Morrison said.

"We're in fact operating with an abundance of caution in these circumstances. So Australians can go about their daily lives with confidence," Morrison told reporters. "We're acting here in advance of many countries in terms of when similar types of arrangements are being put in place." The requirement of people arriving in Australia from Hubei province to "self-isolate" for 14 days was expanded from Saturday to include anyone traveling from mainland China.

Australia's foreign ministry also updated its travel advice for China to "do not travel". Qantas Airways, Australia's flag carrier, said earlier Saturday it would suspend its two direct flights to mainland China -- Sydney to Beijing and Shanghai -- from February 9 because of various virus-linked international restrictions.

Air New Zealand followed suit, announcing a suspension of its Auckland-Shanghai service from February 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Centre allocates 30, 757 crore for J-K, 5598 crore for Ladakh

The government on Saturday allocated Rs 30,757 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 5598 crore for Ladakh for 2020-21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the allocations for the two union territories while presenting the union budget fo...

Saddening to be only woman of colour in Oscars 2020 race, says Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is excited about her best actress in a leading role Academy Awards nomination, but the singer-actor says being the only woman of colour competing for the trophy is saddening. Erivo, who is nominated for her performance in biog...

Apple closes China stores until Feb 9 due to virus

Beijing, Feb 1 AFP Apple announced on Saturday the closure of its stores, corporate offices and contact centres in mainland China until February 9 due to the new coronavirus epidemic.The company said in a statement that it had made the deci...

150 trains to be run in PPP mode:FM

150 trains to be run in PPP mode, also 4 stations to be redeveloped with help of private sector, says FM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020