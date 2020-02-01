Turkmenistan Airlines suspends air link with Beijing over virus outbreak

Turkmenistan Airlines, the Central Asian nation's state carrier, has suspended flights to and from Beijing, the company said on Saturday.

The move was aimed at preventing the spread of the 2019-nCoV virus which has prompted many other nations to suspend travel links with China, the company said in a statement.

