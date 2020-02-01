Qatar Airways suspends flights to mainland China
Qatar Airways will suspend flights to mainland China from Monday until further notice, the carrier said on Saturday.
It said it was encountering "significant operation challenges caused by entry restrictions imposed by several countries," following the coronavirus outbreak in China.
