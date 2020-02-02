REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL CHINA-HEALTH/

China facing global isolation as virus toll rises SHANGHAI - China faced mounting isolation in the face of increasing international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday, as the death toll from a spreading coronavirus outbreak rose to 259.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-SECURITY/ Palestinians cut ties with Israel, U.S. after rejecting peace plan

CAIRO - The Palestinian Authority has cut all ties with the United States and Israel, including those relating to security, after rejecting a Middle East peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday. U.S.

CHINA-HEALTH-USA/ U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the United States and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people arriving from overseas who might need to be quarantined. USA-ELECTION-BLOOMBERG

Billionaire U.S. candidate Bloomberg floats plan to tax rich people 'like me' WASHINGTON - U.S. democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Saturday proposed major tax hikes on wealthy Americans and corporations, including a new tax aimed at people earning more than $5 million per year.

BUSINESS CHINA-HEALTH-APPLE/

Apple to close all China mainland stores due to virus outbreak Apple Inc on Saturday said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb 9. as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago.

WEWORK-CEO/ WeWork plans to name real estate industry veteran Mathrani CEO -sources

Softbank (9984.T)-backed office sharing firm WeWork plans to name real estate industry veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new chief executive, people familiar with the matter said on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-INC-CONTENT-SANDLER/ Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix Inc to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday. PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/

Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde' NEW YORK - A onetime aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an “extremely degrading” relationship with the movie producer.

SPORTS NFL-FOOTBALL-SUPERBOWL-QUARTERBACKS/

Mahomes eyes throne, Garoppolo seeks respect as young quarterbacks cap transformative NFL season MIAMI - With one day to go until Super Bowl LIV, it is safe to say quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have had very different weeks.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-SOWERS/ Super women ready to grab Super Bowl spotlight

MIAMI - With two female team owners, two global pop stars headlining the halftime show and a trailblazing coach Super Bowl LIV might well be remembered for the super women who will usher the National Football League into a new era. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE IRAN-JAPAN/DEFENSE (PIX)

Japanese navy destroyer departs on Middle East mission to guard Japanese merchant ships Maritime Self Defense Force destroyer Takanami will leave for the Gulf of Oman where it will guard ships carrying oil and other goods to Japan. The deployment, along with two maritime patrol planes, has been prompted by concern for merchant vessel safety amid heightened tension in the Middle East.

2 Feb 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/IOWA (PIX) Iowa's largest newspaper release final pre-caucus poll

The Des Moines Register, the largest poll newspaper in Iowa, will release their final caucus poll days ahead of the actual caucus. Historically, the final poll has tracked closely with the results. 1 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

POLAND-FRANCE/MACRON (PIX) (TV) France's Macron visits Poland

French President Emmanuel Macron makes a three-day visit to Poland, arriving late on Sunday, Feb. 2. He will meet with the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish President Andrzej Duda on Monday. News conference with Morawiecki is planned at 16:10. French Economy and Finance minister Bruno Le Maire and Ecological Transformation Minister Elisabeth Borne will take part in a forum with Polish Development Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz and Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka at 16:30 on Monday in Warsaw. The forum theme is "Industry of the Future"

On Tuesday at 12:30 Macron is giving lecture in Krakow. 2 Feb

USA-ELECTION/ On the campaign trail: Democratic presidential hopefuls campaign across Iowa

On the eve of the Iowa caucuses, the slate of Democratic hopefuls fanned out across the state making their final pitches. 2 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate.

2 Feb USA-ELECTION/IOWA-BIOFUELS (PIX)

Trump's investment in niche biofuels fight underscores stakes in Iowa Ethanol policy is hardly a top issue in the minds of most U.S. voters. It is, however, key in corn-producing Iowa, a swing state that shifted sharply to the right in 2016, as Trump won the state by 9%. And the Trump Administration's policies have stirred anger in that industry, which Democrats are eager to exploit.

2 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/IOWA (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Volunteers flock to Iowa for high-stakes Democratic nominating contest Scores of volunteers from across the United States descended on icy Iowa ahead of Monday's Democratic caucus with one goal: nominating a candidate who can defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November.

2 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/PHILIPPINES-FLIGHTS Philippine carriers cancel flights to China over coronavirus

Three Philippine airlines on Saturday cancelled flights to China, joining many others around the world that have done the same, after health officials confirmed the Philippines' first case of coronavirus. 2 Feb

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira perform at halftime of Super Bowl Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at halftime of the Super Bowl with a performance expected to focus on girl power with a Latina theme.

2 Feb DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

CHINA-HEALTH/USA-EDUCATION U.S. universities on guard against fast-moving coronavirus

Many of the most popular U.S. universities for Chinese students have taken aggressive steps in the hopes of keeping the fast-moving coronavirus off their campuses in the midst of a growing global health crisis. 2 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-OSCARS/SUSTAINABILITY (PIX) (TV)

And the Oscar goes to ... Planet Earth? From plant-based meals to repeat tuxedos and water bottle bans, Hollywood has come to embrace sustainability in an awards season usually known for excess.

2 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

