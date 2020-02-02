Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN29 CHINA-LDALL VIRUS China intensifies efforts to combat coronavirus as death toll rises to 305

Beijing/Wuhan: China on Sunday resorted to more drastic measures like isolating coronavirus patients to designated areas and restricting the movement of residents in regions hit by the rapid spreading virus that has killed 305 people and infected over 14,000 others. By K J M Varma

FGN22 CHINA-VIRUS-INDIA-VISA Coronavirus: India temporarily suspends e-visa facility for Chinese and foreigners residing in China

Beijing: India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in China in view of the virulent coronavirus that has killed more than 300 people, infected 14,562 others and spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK. By K J M Varma

FGN20 UAE-VIRUS UAE confirms fifth case of coronavirus

Dubai: The United Arab Emirates has confirmed a new case of the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of people affected by the deadly disease to five in the country, according to media reports on Sunday.

FGN28 BANGLA-CHINA-VISA Bangladesh halts visa-on-arrival for Chinese nationals

Dhaka: Bangladesh has temporarily suspended its visa-on-arrival services for Chinese nationals and issued directions not to recruit them for ongoing projects in the country after the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 300 people and infected 14,562 others spread to 25 countries.

FGN7 CHINA-VIRUS-LD INDIANS India airlifts 323 more citizens, 7 Maldivians from China's virus-hit Wuhan

Beijing/Wuhan: India on Sunday airlifted a second batch of 323 stranded Indians and seven Maldivian citizens from China's coronavirus-hit Wuhan city, taking the total number of people evacuated to 654, Indian officials said. By K J M Varma

FGN26 TANZANIA-2NDLD STAMPEDE Twenty killed in Tanzanian church stampede: official

Dar Es Salaam: At least 20 people in Tanzania were trampled to death at an open-air evangelical Christian church service in the north of the country, officials said on Sunday. (AFP)

