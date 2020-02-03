Left Menu
Development News Edition

'India-US share many ties that bind two countries including exchange programs'

US diplomat Marie Royce on Sunday said that India and the United States share strong ties including exchange programs in every area that bind the two countries.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 01:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 01:02 IST
'India-US share many ties that bind two countries including exchange programs'
United States Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) Marie Royce. Image Credit: ANI

US diplomat Marie Royce on Sunday said that India and the United States share strong ties including exchange programs in every area that bind the two countries. Royce, who is US Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA), is in India to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Fulbright Program. She said that it is very important to preserve India's antiquities and culture.

"The reason I am here tonight is to celebrate Fulbright-Nehru (program) 70th anniversary promoting mutual understanding between our two countries. So this created the people-to-people contact and make them (ties) even stronger," Royce said on the sidelines of an event. "Our ties were have never been this stronger. We are also doing a number of cultural programs here in India through our Ambassador Funds for Cultural Preservation," she said.

"It is very important for us to protect India's antiquities and culture. We have an exchange program in every area... There are many many ties that bind our two countries," Royce added. Royce arrived here on January 28 for a week-long visit to celebrate Fulbright Program anniversary. Along with that, Royce said that she is here to promote Indian students coming to the US for studying.

The US diplomat said that she had an excellent meeting with Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare and discussed ways to increase the number of Americans visiting India for studies. "I had an opportunity to already met with human resources secretary. I would say we had a very successful meeting. We talked about having more Americans come to India which is a big part of my responsibility. I promote international student mobility," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

G7 countries seeking unified approach to coronavirus - Germany's Spahn

The Group of Seven leading industrialised democracies are seeking a unified procedure to tackle the fast-spreading new coronavirus, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday. A spokesman for the Health Ministry confirmed that Spahn h...

Jaishankar meets Turkmenistan counterpart, discuss regional issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met his Turkmenistan counterpart Rashid Meredov here and discussed regional issues.Jaishankar said that the talks underlined the strong convergence on regional issues.Delighted to welcome FM ...

London police kill man after 'Islamist-related' terror stabbingS

London, Feb 3 AFP British police on Sunday shot dead a man in London wearing a hoax device and suspected of stabbing two people, leaving one of them with life-threatening injuries, in an Islamist-related terrorist incident. The Metropolitan...

UPDATE 2-French plane brings more than 250 foreign nationals from epidemic-hit Wuhan to France

More than 250 people from 30 countries arrived in France on Sunday after being flown out of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the centre of an outbreak of a coronavirus, French officials said.The French plane landed at a military airbase in Istres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020