Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia to start evacuating citizens from Wuhan, stops passenger trains to China

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 12:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 12:02 IST
Russia to start evacuating citizens from Wuhan, stops passenger trains to China
Image Credit: ANI

Russia plans to start evacuating its citizens on Monday from Wuhan, the epicenter of an epidemic in central China and has suspended direct passenger trains to the country where the death toll from a coronavirus has increased to 361. Russia, whose border with China is 4,300-km long (2,670 miles), had reported the first two cases of the virus last week in the Siberian region of Tyumen and others in the far eastern Zabaykalsky region, both involving Chinese nationals.

Russia's aerospace defense forces, part of the armed forces, will start evacuating Russian citizens from Wuhan and Hubei on Monday. There are more than 600 Russians there, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova has said. Moscow has already restricted direct flights to China and the Russian Railways suspended passenger trains to the country from midnight.

The last train from Beijing to Moscow entered Russia empty as all 136 passengers were taken out at Russia-China border, RIA news agency reported, adding that they all were Chinese nationals. Demand for medical masks has increased in Moscow's drug stores, Vedomosti newspaper said on Sunday after visiting a number of places around the 12-million Russian capital, with some places facing a shortage.

In Moscow's Domodedovo airport, one of the three key hubs for international flights, border control officers were wearing masks and gloves on Sunday evening, a Reuters witness said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Godrej Properties Q3 net up 9 pc at Rs 45 cr

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 9.2 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at 45.49 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had posted consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 41.63 crore in th...

WRAPUP 4-China counts economic cost of virus as markets plunge, death toll up

Investors worried about the spread of the coronavirus wiped more than 400 billion off the value of Chinas stocks in the first trading session on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year break while the death toll from the epidemic rose to 36...

UPDATE 1-Sport-Events affected due to coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events affected by the coronavirus, which has killed over 300 people and infected more than 14,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan, Hubei province, late last yearATHLETICS The World ...

Britain vows tougher rules for terror convicts after latest London attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out tougher rules for terror convicts after a man released early from a jail term for Islamist-related terrorism offences injured two people in a stabbing spree in south London. Sudesh Amman, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020