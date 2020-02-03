Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 17:16 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-PM Johnson says UK doesn't need EU rules for a post-Brexit trade deal
File photo Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out his negotiating terms for trade talks with the European Union in a speech in London on Monday. Below are the highlights of the speech:

ON RELATIONS WITH THE EU "There is no need for a free trade agreement to involve accepting EU rules on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules."

"The UK will maintain the highest standards in these areas... without the compulsion of a treaty." "Here is the question: Are we going to insist that the EU does everything that we do as the price of free trade? Are we? Of course not."

ON A CANADA-TYPE DEAL "We want a comprehensive free trade agreement similar to Canada's but in the unlikely event that we do not succeed then our trade will have to be based on our existing withdrawal agreement with the EU."

"Let's be clear the choice is emphatically not deal or no deal, we have a deal." "The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada's or more like Australia's and I have no doubt that in either case, the UK will prosper.

"Our new relationship with our closest neighbors will range far beyond trade." ON WHISKY TARIFF

"It is high time, I think we all agree, that they (the United States) cut their punitive tariffs on Scotch Whisky." ON A RACE TO THE BOTTOM

"We will not engage in some cut-throat race to the bottom. "We are not leaving the EU to undermine European standards. We will not engage in any kind of dumping, whether commercial or social or environmental."

"Look at state aid, France spends twice as much on state aid as the UK, Germany three times as much. Who is using subsidies to undercut? Not in the UK." ON A FUTURE ROLE FOR THE ECJ

"We want a Canada-style deal, there are ways in which Canada and the EU can look at issues that arise as between them, over state aid or the environment." ON FREE TRADE

"It has been free trade that has done more than any other single economic idea to raise billions out of poverty, and incredibly fast". ON CHALLENGES

"I am here to warn you today that this beneficial magic is fading. Free trade is being choked, and that is no fault of the people, that is no fault of individual consumers. I'm afraid it is the politicians who are failing to lead, the mercantilists are everywhere, the protectionists are gaining ground. "From Brussels to China to Washington, tariffs are being waved around like cudgels."

"There is the ever-growing proliferation of non-tariff barriers, and the resulting tensions are letting the air out of the tires of the world economy." ON THE NEED FOR SOMEONE TO ACT

"Humanity needs some government somewhere that is willing to make the case powerfully for freedom of exchange. Some country ready to take off its Clark Kent spectacles and leap into the phone booth and emerge with his cloak flowing as the supercharged champion of the right of populations of the earth to buy and sell freely among each other. "We are ready for the great multi-dimensional game of chess in which we engage in more than one negotiation at once."

ON THE POTENTIAL FOR BREXIT "If we are brave and if we truly commit to the logic of our mission - open, outward-looking, generous, welcoming, engaged with the world, championing global free trade now when global free trade needs a champion - I believe that we can make a huge success of this venture, for Britain, for our European friends, and for the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of Guyana presidential election, group revives debate over Exxon's deal

A report by a nonprofit watchdog group critical of Exxon Mobil Corps oil contract with Guyana has rekindled a debate over whether the deal is too generous to the company, just a month before a crucial presidential election.In a report httpw...

Mount not surprised with Abraham's impact on Chelsea

Chelseas Mason Mount has said that he is not surprised at all by Tammy Abrahams impact on the club this season. I am not very impressed at all. I know exactly what he is like. I have grown up knowing what kind of player he is and what he ca...

Brazil's Bolsonaro to submit bill changing states' ICMS fuel tax

Brazils government will send a bill to Congress to change the ICMS state tax on gasoline and diesel, President Jair Bolsonaro said, saying recent price cuts at oil refineries by Petrobras had not been reflected at the pumps. ICMS is a tax o...

North-East India goes to Thailand to promote trade, tourism, culture

North-East India has a strong historical connection with South-East Asia. The second North-East India Festival is going to be organised in Thailand to promote trade, tourism, cultural exchange between both regions. North-East India is famou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020