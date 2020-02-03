Left Menu
UAE to suspend flights with China, excluding Beijing - WAM

The United Arab Emirates will suspend all flights with China from Wednesday, with the exception of the capital, Beijing, the state news agency WAM said on Monday.

Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, has the world's third busiest airport.

