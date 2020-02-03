UAE to suspend flights with China, excluding Beijing - WAM
The United Arab Emirates will suspend all flights with China from Wednesday, with the exception of the capital, Beijing, the state news agency WAM said on Monday.
Dubai, one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE, has the world's third busiest airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- China
- Beijing
- Dubai