Lufthansa extends flight suspension to Beijing and Shanghai until Feb. 28

Lufthansa is extending until Feb. 28 its suspension of flights to Beijing and Shanghai, the German airline said on Monday, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

Lufthansa said it would continue operating flights to Hong Kong. It added that flights to Nanjing, Shenyang, and Qingdao would be suspended until March 28.

