1 killed, 5 wounded in Los Angeles shooting

One person was killed and five others suffered injuries in a shooting on a bus heading from Los Angeles to San Francisco on Monday (local time). According to The Hill, a 51-year-old Columbian woman was killed on the bus. The injured have been airlifted to a hospital.

The injuries ranged from moderate to critical. The bus was carrying 43 people, including the driver. (ANI)

