China to auction 10,000 T of frozen pork from state reserves on Feb 7

China will sell 10,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Feb. 7, according to a notice on the website for the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center on Tuesday.

The notice came amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, which has raised concerns over the food supply. The state planner said earlier today China will arrange to release frozen pork whenever necessary.

