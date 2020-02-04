Uzbekistan evacuates 250 from China

Uzbekistan has evacuated 250 people from China amid the coronavirus outbreak and will place them in quarantine after their arrival shortly in Tashkent, the Central Asian nation's state airline said on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan Airways said in a statement the passengers were being accompanied by doctors and specialists with protective equipment.

