World News Roundup: Hong Kong records first virus death; Australian PM leads tribute to bushfire victims and more

Russia rejects appeal from former U.S. Marine held on spying charges

A Russian court on Tuesday upheld a decision to keep former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan in custody until March 29 pending trial on charges of espionage. Whelan, who holds the U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in December 2018 and accused of spying. He denies the charges and says he was framed.

Hong Kong records first virus death, Macau shuts casinos

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, the second outside mainland China from a fast-spreading outbreak that has killed 427 people and threatened the global economy. China's markets steadied after losing $400 billion in stock values the previous day, and global markets also recovered from a sell-off last week. But bad news kept coming.

Taliban accuses the U.S. of delaying peace process after the call for violence reduction

Afghanistan's Taliban on Tuesday accused the United States of hampering peace negotiations in response to the top American diplomat's comments that a reduction in violence was needed before a deal to end years of war could be struck. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said during a visit to Uzbekistan that "demonstrable evidence" of a reduction in Taliban violence was necessary for a peace agreement with the Islamist group.

'Black summer': Australian PM leads tribute to bushfire victims

Australia suspended parliament on Tuesday to honor the victims of a national bushfire crisis that has killed 33 people, as more than 100 fires remained ablaze across the country's east coast. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has received public criticism for his handling of the crisis, led a tribute as legislators returned to parliament for the first time after the long summer break.

Japan testing 3,700 people quarantined on a cruise ship after Hong Kong coronavirus case

Japanese officials began screening more than 3,700 passengers and crew on a cruise ship quarantined off the port of Yokohama near Tokyo on Tuesday after a Hong Kong man who sailed on the vessel last month tested positive for coronavirus. The 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the ship, the Diamond Princess, run by Carnival Japan Inc, in Yokohama on Jan. 20 and disembarked in Hong Kong on Jan. 25, the company said.

Russia sends Lavrov to Venezuela to 'counteract' U.S. sanctions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Venezuela on Friday in a show of support for President Nicolas Maduro, a socialist who Washington wants out of power. Russia has helped Maduro weather a political crisis as the United States has targeted Caracas with sanctions and, like dozens of other countries, recognizes opposition politician Juan Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate interim leader.

Factbox: Key hurdles blocking the way to post-Brexit deal

London and Brussels are already sparring over the terms of their future relationship, just days after Britain's historic departure from the European Union.

TIME South African court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Zuma in graft trial

A South African court issued an arrest warrant for former president Jacob Zuma on Tuesday after he skipped court on grounds of needing medical treatment, but the judge stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on May 6. Zuma's lawyer presented the judge with a sick note from what he said was a military hospital, but Judge Dhaya Pillay questioned whether the note was valid, as there was no medical number showing if and where the doctor was certified.

Iran to execute man for spying for CIA: judiciary

A man sentenced to death in Iran for spying for the CIA and attempting to pass on information about Tehran's nuclear program will be executed soon, authorities said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. In another case, two people working for a charity were sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying and five years in prison for acting against national security on similar charges, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, according to Fars.

EU's top diplomat warns against Trump Middle East peace plan, annexation

The European Union's top diplomat on Tuesday rejected parts of a U.S. peace plan that would see Israel keep its settlements in the occupied West Bank, saying President Donald Trump's proposals broke with "internationally agreed parameters". EU governments reject Israeli settlements on land Israel has occupied since a 1967 war, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights, and Josep Borrell reiterated that position.

