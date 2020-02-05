Left Menu
Development News Edition

China farmers, firms feel the pinch on edge of virus exclusion zone

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 09:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 09:33 IST
China farmers, firms feel the pinch on edge of virus exclusion zone
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

This time of year is normally peak season for Li Zimin, a strawberry farmer in Jiujiang, a Chinese city on the outer edge of an exclusion zone aimed at bottling up a coronavirus epidemic that has killed almost 500 people. Li, 38, has 23 greenhouses covering 1.5 acres, but his sales have plummeted, with customers staying at home to avoid contagion. Many of his now ripe strawberries might have to be thrown away, he said.

"The Spring Festival is supposed to be our best time," he said. "This year it has coincided with this, so there will definitely be losses," he said of the outbreak. "I just hope this epidemic can be over quickly. That way my strawberries can return to normal sales levels."

China is under increasing global isolation as a result of the outbreak believed to have originated in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province. Hubei has in turn been put under virtual lockdown, with train and plane services suspended and roads sealed off. Jiujiang, which is separated from Hubei by the Yangtze river, has reported 86 cases of infection. The city of about 5 million people has restricted access to the bridges connecting it to Hubei and is also monitoring the river.

Businesses have been feeling the pinch, with the city ordering restaurants, karaoke parlours, cinemas and other venues to close until further notice. Banquets and other gatherings have also been prohibited.

"It doesn't look good for this year," said the owner of a Muslim restaurant, surnamed Ma, who wondered what he would do with the extra supplies he brought in for a Lunar New Year surge in business that never happened. Taxi driver Liao Jidong marvelled during a tour of Jiujiang's main shopping streets on Tuesday at how unusually quiet it was on the eleventh day of the new year, an auspicious date in the Chinese calendar.

"So this year I guess they'll have to wait until the outbreak ends and then find some new auspicious dates," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pratap Singh Bajwa gives Zero Hour notice in RS over airline safety

Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over need to ensure airline safety.Bajwa is an MP of the Upper House of the Parliament from Punjab.The first phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament will concl...

Authorities revoking gun licence of violent anti-CAA protesters

Authorities have initiated the process to cancel the gun license of five people allegedly involved in the violent protest against the new citizenship law in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Wednesday. They said they have identified the five pe...

Two more planes evacuate Americans from virus-hit Wuhan

Washington, Feb 5 AFP The United States evacuated more than 300 more people on two new flights out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, the State Department has said. The two flights left Wuhan on Tuesday US...

S.African writer Deon Meyer targets Zuma in latest book

I have survived several attempts to kill me, former South African president Jacob Zuma had claimed in one of many his rants against the corruption allegations which forced him to resign in 2018. His words drew little sympathy and inspired b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020