Was trying to find 'one page with truth': Pelosi on tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech

The ultimate climax of Donald Trump's nearly one hour of speech at the State of Union address on Tuesday (local time) was not when the US President appeared to reject a handshake from Nancy Pelosi, instead the gathering was awe-struck when the House Speaker tore apart his written address saying she was trying to find "one page with truth on it." Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, ripped up her copy of President Trump's State of the Union address at the end of his speech.

Pelosi told Fox News that she did so because she couldn't find "one page with truth on it." "From colleague Marisa Schultz. Pelosi on ripping up Trump speech: "I tore it up. I was trying to find one page with truth on it. I couldn't," FOX News's Chad Pergram wrote on Twitter.

After ripping up Trump's State of the Union speech, Nancy Pelosi shared a photo from earlier in the night, in which the president appeared to reject her handshake. "Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done #ForThePeople. We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot," she tweeted.

Prior to delivering the annual address, Trump declined to shake hands with Pelosi after she offered it. Trump's decision to shun Pelosi comes just one day ahead of his expected acquittal in Wednesday's Senate impeachment trial.

According to media reports, former American President Bill Clinton, who in 1999, also delivered a State of the Union while awaiting the results of his own impeachment trial, exchanged pleasantries and shook hands with then-House Speaker Dennis Hastert, a Republican from Illinois just before launching into his speech on the House floor. Trump's State of the Union ended without a single mention of impeachment, marking a moment of restraint from the unpredictable president.

Trump, earlier on Tuesday, told reporters that he was "not bitter" about the impeachment and said his speech would be "extraordinarily low-key," although the several House Democrats who walked out of the speech would probably disagree with that. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.