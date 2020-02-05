5 killed in avalanche in eastern Turkey; 2 missing
An avalanche hit a road in eastern Turkey, burying a snow-clearing vehicle and a minibus, and killing at least five people, an official said Wednesday. Two other people are reported missing. The avalanche occurred late Tuesday near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, which borders Iran.
Gov Mehmet Emin Bilmez told reporters that the snow-clearing vehicle's operator and six people inside the minibus survived. Rescuers were searching for the other two passengers, but their efforts were hampered by the weather conditions.
The state-run Anadolu Agency reported that the operator, Bahattin Karagulle, was trapped beneath the snow for some 25 minutes before he managed to break a window and escape. The agency quoted him as saying that he walked toward a village before he was picked up by a vehicle and managed to seek help.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- AP
- Ankara
- Turkey
- Van province
- Mehmet Emin Bilmez
- Iran
- Anadolu Agency
ALSO READ
Nine injured in Somali bombing flown to Turkey for treatment
Turkey says Libya's Haftar must choose political solution
EU lending arm EIB set to keep tight Turkey restrictions in place
U.S. seeks big contempt fines against Turkey's Halkbank
No more turkeys or possums as U.S. seeks to redefine "service animals" flying with their owners