Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 14:26 IST
Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Wednesday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, with the top leaders extending their support to the Kashmiri people to find a just and peaceful resolution to their issues. The day is observed every year on February 5 by Pakistan.

President Arif Alvi in his message said India by abrogating Article 370 has directly contravened the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions. Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said India has turned 8 million Kashmiris into prisoners in their own land through the deployment of over 900,000 troops. "The unprecedented length of these restrictions has fully exposed the 'fiction' of India's democracy and its scant regard for basic human norms," he said.

He said Pakistan demands the immediate lifting of the restrictions and communications blackout. India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his message reaffirmed Pakistan's unstinted political, diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiri people. He urged the world to act in support of the fundamental freedoms and basic human rights of the Kashmiris.

He asked New Delhi to allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), the media and civil society unhindered access to Kashmir if it had nothing to hide. India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Thousands held on cruise ship in Hong Kong as authorities check for virus

Thousands of passengers and crew on a cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday were being kept on board while they were tested for a coronavirus as the city government said that all visitors from mainland China would be quarantined...

Rajinikanth throws weight behind CAA, NPR, says no threat to Muslims

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday threw his weight behind the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that the legislation did not pose any threat to Muslims while backing the National Population Register exercise as very essent...

All arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China to face 'compulsory quarantine': leader. (AFP) RS RS

All arrivals to Hong Kong from mainland China to face compulsory quarantine leader. AFP RS RS...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-French police question Ligue 1 club president over staff complaint

The president of the French Ligue 1 soccer club Anger was being questioned in custody by police on Wednesday after a female staff member filed a complaint against him, the club said.Said Chabane faces allegations of sexual assault, regional...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020