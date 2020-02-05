Italy scans all international arrivals for coronavirus

Italy began Wednesday scanning passengers arriving on all international flights in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus which has killed almost 500 people, mainly in China. Controls by thermal scanners previously reserved for passengers arriving from areas hit by the deadly virus would be extended to all flights, including from Europe, the country's civil protection agency said Tuesday.

Airports without scanners would be staffed by hundreds of Red Cross volunteers armed with tablets or digital thermometers to check each arriving traveller. At Rome's Fiumicino airport, the controls were extended to domestic flights as well.

Italy has only two confirmed cases of the virus; a Chinese couple, aged 65 and 66, from Wuhan -- the virus epicentre -- who were hospitalised last week in Rome's institute for infectious diseases. The Spallanzani institute said Tuesday that their condition had deteriorated and they had been placed on life support.

Italy declared a state of emergency on Friday and is the only European country to have shut down all flights to and from China.

