REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Thousands of passengers and crew on two cruise ships in Asian waters were placed in quarantine on Wednesday, as the death toll from an outbreak of a fast-spreading coronavirus rose to nearly 500.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES-REPATRIATION/ Bodies of two U.S. firefighters killed in Australia sent home

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The bodies of two U.S. firefighters killed battling Australian blazes were sent home on Wednesday in emotional ceremonies attended by officials and relatives. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-SPEECH/ Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during speech to Congress as impeachment trial nears end

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump denying her a handshake and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back. USA-ELECTION/

Buttigieg has narrow Iowa lead on Sanders, Biden lags in Democratic race DES MOINES, Iowa/LACONIA, N.H. (Reuters) - Pete Buttigieg held a narrow lead over Bernie Sanders on Tuesday in long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses, and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 71% of precincts reporting.

BUSINESS EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI

Euro zone business activity started 2020 on more solid ground -PMI LONDON (Reuters) - Euro zone business activity accelerated last month, a survey showed on Wednesday, the latest piece of evidence to suggest the worst may be over for the bloc's economy.

WORLD-WORK-INTELISRAEL/ Intel bets on smart buildings in Israel to attract tech talent

PETAH TIKVA, Israel(Reuters) - Intel Corp is investing heavily in “smart buildings” in Israel that will be full of perks to keep employees happy, helping the U.S. chipmaker compete for the country’s top professionals. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ new york jurors shown naked photos of harvey weinstein

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jurors in Harvey Weinstein’s New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers’ objections. WALT-DISNEY-RESULTS/

Baby Yoda powers Disney+ streaming subscriptions to fast start Walt Disney+ Co’s new streaming service Disney+ reached 28.6 million paying subscribers this week, the company said on Tuesday as it reported quarterly earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts.

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHT-REPORT/

Liverpool's youngsters beat Shrewsbury in FA Cup replay LONDON (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, it seems, can do no wrong after his youngsters vindicated his decision to rest his entire first-team squad by beating third-tier Shrewsbury Town 1-0 in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Anfield on Tuesday.

CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-ENG/ Bavuma hits out at double standards in transformation debate

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Temba Bavuma hopes his eye-catching innings in South Africa’s seven-wicket victory over England in the first one-day international at Newlands on Tuesday will end the debate over whether he deserves his place in the side. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS EU-COMMISSION/BUDGETS (TV)

European Commission publishes review of EU fiscal rules The European Commission publishes a review of the Stability and Growth Pact, a set of fiscal rules over euro zone countries' deficit and debt ceilings that many see as outdated and overly complicated.

5 Feb 06:45 ET / 11:45 GMT GM-RESULTS/

GM to report 4th quarter earnings,offer 2020 outlook General Motors Co will report fourth-quarter earnings and host an investor conference in New York, discussing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China and providing an outlook for 2020.

5 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT MERCK & CO-RESULTS/

Merck & Co to report fourth quarter results Merck & Co is expected to report a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, mainly due to strong demand for its blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda, which is on track to become the world's best selling drug by 2023. Focus will be on comments about the growth opportunity in burgeoning markets like China, as well as Merck's business development plans.

5 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian court to hear case of 47 men charged under homosexuality law A court in Nigeria is due to hear a case involving 47 men who pleaded not guilty to charges of public displays of affection by same-sex couples, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison. A prosecution lawyer said their lead witness, the police inspector who led the raid in which the men were arrested, would appear on Wednesday.

5 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT AVIANCA-COLOMBIA/ (PIX)

Efromovich speaks to reporters about Avianca internal investigation Former Avianca majority shareholder German Efromovich will speak to reporters about an internal investigation announced by the airline into allegations contained in an Airbus corruption settlement.

5 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT USA-TRADE/KENYA

Kenyan president speaks about vision for growth in trade with U.S. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks at a Washington think tank ahead of talks with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday about a potential free trade deal aimed at expanding economic ties between the East African nation and the United States.

5 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/TRADE (PIX) (TV)

Farmers bear the brunt of Israeli-Palestinian trade dispute Farmers on both sides of this long-running conflict are feeling the heat of a tit-for-tat trade dispute between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which has cast its four-month old boycott of some Israeli goods as a bid to wean itself off of Israel's economy.

Feb 6 PORTUGAL-BUDGET/

Portugal's parliament votes on 2020 budget Portugal's parliament expected to approve 2020 budget bill in the second reading, setting the scene to the country's first fiscal surplus in 45 years of democracy.

Feb 6 AUTOSHOW-CHICAGO/

Chicago Auto Show Members of the media preview the Chicago Auto Show.

Feb 6 COLOMBIA-ECONOMY/

Colombia finance minister, central bank head attend economics conference Colombian finance minister Alberto Carrasquilla and central bank chief Juan Jose Echavarria will be among the attendees at an economics conference in the coastal city of Cartagena. They are expected to discuss the outlook for the Andean country's economy in 2020.

Feb 6 AUTOSHOW-INDIA/ (PIX)

AUTOSHOW - India's biennial auto show continues India's biennial auto show, India Auto Expo 2020, will be held from Feb 7-12 in the capital, New Delhi.

Feb 6 POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV) British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament. 5 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CELEBRAATION President's supporters celebrate impeachment acquittal at Washington's Trump Hotel

A Reuters reporter hits the bar at the Trump International Hotel where a celebration of the President's almost certain acquittal in the Senate on impeachment charges would surely prompt a celebration. 5 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ROSMAH (PIX) Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian PM Najib, goes on trial

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at a local court to go on trial for alleged money laundering, graft and tax evasion. Rosmah, who has faced criticism over her luxurious lifestyle, is accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes linked to a government project to provide solar power to rural schools. Feb 6

AZERBAIJAN-TURKEY/ Turkish foreign minister visits Azerbaijan for Turkic Council meeting

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Baku for an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the Turkic Council, which brings together Turkic-speaking states. Feb 6

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-TAKEAWAYS After Trump's acquittal, Democrats must wonder whether it was worth it

After more than four months of high-pitched, high-octane drama, President Donald Trump’s acquittal leaves a president accused of abusing his power firmly entrenched in office and perhaps newly emboldened, while Democrats and Republicans alike now nervously cast an eye ahead to see if political repercussions await. Feb 6

NEWZEALAND-WAITANGIDAY/ (TV) New Zealand celebrates National Waitangi Day

New Zealand commemorates Waitangi Day, marking the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi between the British and Maori chiefs in 1840. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to attend a dawn service at the historic Treaty House in Waitangi, near the Bay of Islands. Feb 6

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-OSCARS/NETFLIX (PIX) (TV)

Can Netflix clinch its best shot so far at the coveted best picture Oscar? Martin Scorsese's A-list gangster epic The Irishman and critically acclaimed divorce drama Marriage Story have given Netflix its best shot so far to win the biggest prize in the movie business - a best picture Oscar. But is Hollywood ready to bestow its highest honors on the upstart streaming service?

5 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT ITALY-CHEF/ (PIX) (TV)

Meet Rome’s 90-year-old ‘chef of the poor’ For over a decade, 90-year-old Dino Impagliazzo has spent his weekends cooking up warm meals made of leftover food from Rome’s market stalls, and dishing it out to the homeless living outside the Vatican colonnades – earning him the title ‘chef of the poor’.

Feb 6 SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/USA-FLIGHTS US citizens arriving from China face screening, quarantine and uncertainty

US citizens arriving on flights from China will be diverted to 11 airports. What happens after that is still a work in progress. We report on what's know about htose preparations. In addition, four U.S. military bases are preparing to receive Americans diplomats and their families evacuated from Hubei province, the epicentre of the novel corona virus. Separately, we’re trying to get a rough tally of the number of additional diplomatic personnel and family members who the State Department says it plans to airlift from Wuhan, Beijing, Chengu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang. 5 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CHINA-HEALTH/FRANCE-MASKS (TV) French factory races to churn out half a billion face masks as Coronavirus spreads

We travel to a French manufacturer of surgical and protective masks which is wilting under the pressure of global demand amid the Coronavirus emergency. We'll find out how they're coping with order requests for 500 million masks. 5 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CHINA-HEALTH/TAIWAN Taiwan government briefings on impact of coronavirus

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry and Mainland Affairs Council hold separate briefings on the impact of the coronavirus on the island. 6 Feb 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Testimony continues in Weinstein rape case Testimony continues in Harvey Weinstein rape trial.

5 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/BUNKER (TV) Australian farmer survives bushfire in a bunker

An Australian couple living in rural Victoria, survived horrid bushfires by hiding in their bunker. Feb 6

TAIWAN-QUAKE/ANNIVERSARY Anniversary of 2016 Tainan earthquake

Anniversary of 2016 Tainan earthquake that killed over hundred people. Feb 6

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020/SOUTH SUDAN (PIX) (TV)

Athletes from the world's youngest nation prepare for Tokyo 2020 Olympics The Tokyo Games are still six months away, but Olympic and Paralympic athletes from South Sudan, the world's youngest country battered by a six-year civil war, are already two months into training in the central Japanese city of Maebashi, where they meet strong support from the municipality, local residents and corporations.

Feb 6

