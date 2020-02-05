Russia's Putin proposes stripping pharmacy licences for raising anti-virus mask prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed stripping pharmacies of their licenses if they raise prices for anti-virus masks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Russia, which last week reported its first two cases of the virus, has restricted crossings along its 4,300 km (2,670-mile) land border with China and flew home its first group of citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus, on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.