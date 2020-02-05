Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance; Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg gets engaged and more

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 18:28 IST
People News Roundup: Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance; Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg gets engaged and more
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Radio host Rush Limbaugh announces lung cancer diagnosis on air

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh announced on Monday that he has been diagnosed with "advanced lung cancer" but plans to continue to do his program "as normally and as competently" as he can while he undergoes treatment. Limbaugh, 69, said on the air he first realized something was wrong over the weekend of his Jan. 12 birthday after he began experiencing shortness of breath. He said his diagnosis was confirmed on Jan. 20 by two medical institutions.

Weinstein rape accuser weeps uncontrollably during cross-examination

A woman who says Harvey Weinstein raped her broke down in sobs at the former Hollywood producer's sexual assault trial on Monday, as she read an email in which she described Weinstein as a "pseudo father" figure after the alleged attack. Jessica Mann, 34, began weeping uncontrollably as she read the May 2014 email aloud under cross-examination by one of Weinstein's lawyers, Donna Rotunno. She was still crying after a brief break, prompting Justice James Burke to end testimony for the day.

Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since Harry and Meghan's exit

Queen Elizabeth made her first official appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan's unexpected announcement last month that they would quit their royal duties and seek financial independence. The queen, who celebrates 68 years on the throne later this week, visited the Royal Air Force (RAF) base in Marham, eastern England, to watch demonstrations and meet trainees.

New York jurors were shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers' objections. A sketch artist hired by Reuters saw a couple of the naked photos when they were passed to the jury and produced a drawing for the news agency. In the courtroom, prosecutors did not say why the photographs were introduced or how many were presented.

Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg gets engaged

Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg on Monday announced her engagement to the head of a consulting firm. Sandberg, 50, posted a picture of her and Tom Bernthal, the co-founder and chief executive officer of consulting firm Kelton Global, on her Instagram and Facebook profiles.

Justin Bieber on drug abuse: 'It was legit crazy scary'

Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber has opened up about his past heavy drug abuse, calling it an escape from the pressures of fame that he decided to stop only when he felt he was dying. Bieber, 25, has written on social media in the past year about his struggles with depression, drugs, and fame, but he went into detail on camera for the first time in a documentary series about his life.

Singer Katy Perry named Asian charity ambassador by UK's Prince Charles

Britain's Prince Charles will announce on Tuesday that U.S. pop singer Katy Perry will become an ambassador for the British Asian Trust to help its fight against child-trafficking, the charity said. Perry, 35, who is already a goodwill ambassador for United Nations children's organization UNICEF, met the British heir-to-throne at a meeting of the Trust's supporters and advisers in Mumbai last November while he was on a visit to India.

Emergency 911 phone calls on Kobe Bryant crash show witnesses concerned about fog

Recently released emergency 911 phone calls about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant showed witnesses were concerned about the poor visibility due to fog and revive the tragic moment that rocked the basketball and entertainment worlds nine days ago. The twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B slammed into a hillside and killed all nine people on board in an accident that still has many of the basketball great's fans grieving, with more public memorials to come.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Late Jagmohan Dalmiya's son Avishek becomes youngest CAB Prez at 38

Former BCCI president late Jagmohan Dalmiyas son Avishek on Wednesday became the youngest president of Cricket Association Bengal at the age of 38 after being elected unopposed. BCCI president Sourav Gangulys elder brother Snehasish Ganguly...

Ighalo took pay cut to sign for 'dream club' Man Utd

London, Feb 5 AFP Lifelong Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo said he had no hesitation in taking a pay cut to complete his dream deadline-day switch to Old Trafford, enduring a sleepless night as the deal was hammered out. United were alre...

Paswan meets group of Muslims over their concerns against govt's citizenship measures

As part of his outreach to Muslims protesting against the Union governments citizenship measures, BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan met members of the community to allay their concerns and assured them that its door is always ope...

Soccer-Ighalo says he took pay cut to secure Man Utd loan move

Nigerian striker and boyhood Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo has said he agreed to take a pay cut to ensure his move to the Premier League club went through on transfer deadline day. United made a surprise swoop for Ighalo before the win...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020