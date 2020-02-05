UK to pass law to stop early release of terrorists by Feb. 27 -govt source

Britain plans to pass emergency legislation by Feb. 27 to prevent convicted terrorists automatically being released from prison half-way through their sentence, a government source said on Wednesday. Justice minister Robert Buckland announced plans for the law earlier this week after an Islamist attacker stabbed two people in London on Sunday. Sudesh Amman had been released from prison half-way through his term on Jan. 23, despite still being considered a risk by authorities.

He was shot dead by police officers who had placed him under covert surveillance. The new emergency law will be introduced to parliament on Tuesday next week.

"If the legislation is passed by Feb. 27 we can prevent the automatic release of any further terrorist suspects who might pose a threat to the public," the source said. "This is emergency legislation which we believe is vital for protecting the public ... We cannot continue to be in a position where the state has no power to block the release of terrorists who continue to pose a threat."

The government has said the legislation will apply to those already in prison, prompting predictions from some opponents that it could be challenged in the courts for breaching human rights law. "What we are proposing in this emergency legislation is not to retrospectively alter offenders' sentences as they were imposed by the court," the government source said.

"This is in relation to release arrangements which are part of the administration of a sentence and it would be our position that you can change those without being considered to breach an offender's human rights." London police chief Cressida Dick said if there were to be changes to sentencing, when offenders were released they needed to be freed on "strong licence conditions".

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday but Dick said there was no evidence at this stage that it was "directed or enabled by anyone else".

