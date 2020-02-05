Left Menu
Development News Edition

Melia Hotels says CEO banned from US over hotels in Cuba

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 22:26 IST
Melia Hotels says CEO banned from US over hotels in Cuba
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MeliaHtlResorts)

The chief executive officer of Melia Hotels International has been banned from entering the United States over the company's business in Cuba, the Spanish hotel chain said on Wednesday. In explaining the decision to bar Gabriel Escarrer, U.S. authorities cited the 1996 Helms-Burton act that strengthened the U.S. embargo against Cuba, envisaging sanctions for foreign companies dealing with the Communist-run island, Melia Hotels said in a statement.

American officials also cited two hotels affiliated with Melia in the region of Holguin, claiming that they are on a plot of land expropriated by the state in the 1950s, said Melia, which ranks among Europe's largest hotel companies with 380 hotels in 40 countries. The U.S. administration said last year it would seek to fully enforce Title IV of the Helms-Burton legislation, which denies entry to those who are believed to have gained personally from properties confiscated in Cuba after the 1959 revolution.

Melia, whose involvement in Cuba dates back three decades, has previously said it does not own any assets in the country but instead manages hotels. A Spanish court last year dismissed a 10 million euro ($11 million) lawsuit lodged by a Cuban-American family over the two hotels in Holguin, after the Trump administration implemented long-dormant legislation allowing U.S. citizens to sue foreign and Cuban entities over their use of expropriated properties.

Melia said on Wednesday it hoped Spanish and European Union authorities would help resolve the issue. "We reiterate our respect and confidence in them ... insisting once again on the loyalty, legality, and responsibility with which our subsidiaries have always carried out their business management in Cuba," it noted, adding it hoped any resolution would be in the company's favor.

The European Union said in May it considered the extraterritorial application of unilateral restrictive measures to be contrary to international law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast navy seizes record cocaine haul off coast

Ivory Coasts navy has seized a record amount of cocaine plastic-wrapped in small bundles bearing the tattered logos of French fashion house Louis Vuitton and Pacena Black, a dark beer from Bolivia. The 411 kilograms of cocaine destined for ...

Secularism, citizenship under challenge; if secular, you'll be dubbed anti-national: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said secularism and citizenship are under challenge in the country and if a person is secular today, people will call her anti-national. Speaking after the release of a book, Vision for a Na...

Two brothers held for uploading child porn clip on video site

Two persons, both brothers, have been arrested for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on a video platform, police said on Wednesday. The duo was held on the basis of specific information received from a wing attached to the Mah...

Instagram now lets you reply to Stories with GIFs

GIFs are everyones favorite and Instagram has now added the ability to respond to Stories using the loopy clips.Instagram made the announcement through an official tweet, saying users can reply to their friends Stories using GIFs by GIPHY.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020