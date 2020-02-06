Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Model takes stand, expected to testify Weinstein masturbated in front of her

  Updated: 06-02-2020 00:12 IST
  Created: 06-02-2020 00:12 IST
A woman who has accused Harvey Weinstein of trapping her in a hotel bathroom and masturbating in front of her took the stand on Wednesday in the New York rape trial of the former Hollywood producer. Lauren Young, a 30-year-old model and actress, is the last of six accusers who are scheduled to testify against Weinstein. She told jurors on Wednesday morning that she met Weinstein in 2012 at an Oscar dinner, where she also hit it off with actress Claudia Salinas.

Young said Salinas invited her to a meeting in a Beverly Hills hotel bar with Weinstein about a year later, in February 2013, where Young hoped to pitch a script she was working on. Young told jurors that Weinstein asked her to finish the meeting in his hotel suite, where he led her into a bedroom. Young's testimony was interrupted by a lunch break and is expected to continue later in the afternoon.

Prosecutors have said Weinstein went on to trap her in a bathroom, grope her breasts and masturbate in front of her. The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Young's claims are not part of the criminal charges against Weinstein. She is among the women who prosecutors are calling to bolster their case against the former movie producer. The other women are actress-turned-costume designer Dawn Dunning, actress Annabella Sciorra and Tarale Wulff, a model and former cocktail waitress.

Young is also one of two accusers in a sexual assault case brought against Weinstein in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles charges were announced just hours after Weinstein appeared in Manhattan for the start of his rape trial on Jan. 6. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty in the New York case to raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein, who produced films including “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love,” has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

