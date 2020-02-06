PTM activist says Manzoor Pashteen's arrest is show of fascism by Pakistan

Pakistan championing for the rights of the Kashmiris people but itself violating the fundamental human rights of its own minorities is a show of fascism, a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activist has said regarding the arrest of Manzoor Pashteen, the chief of the Pashtun rights group. "Pakistan which is championing for the rights of the Kashmiri people is itself violating the fundamental human rights of the Pashtun people. And especially people like Mazooor Pashteen who is a renowned human rights activist," said Fazal ur Rehman Afridi, Europe organiser of PTM -- a movement for the protection of ethnic Pashtun people in Pakistan.

"They treat Pashtun people like second class citizens. After Pashteen's arrest, the Pashtun people all over the world have united against Pakistan. They have condemned it and organised numerous protests," he added. He recalled that the Afghans on Wednesday protested outside the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul against Islamabad's continued interference in Afghan affairs and also in Jammu and Kashmir. The protesters, carrying placards like 'down with Pakistan' and 'Pakistan is enemy', were demanding the release of Pashteen.

"This decision of the Pakistani establishment has however provided an opportunity to the Pashtuns to be united and work towards a common cause. The present government of Pakistan is no more a democracy instead become a fascist and dictator, especially under the complete control of the Army," he said. The establishment is violating the basic fundamental rights of the Pashtun people, including free speech and expression, said Afridi, adding that the minority groups are not even allowed the hold a peaceful assembly.

"PTM activists are arrested on false charges of activism. We will no longer tolerate these atrocities by the State and will rise against it," he stressed. Pashteen, the 27-year-old activist, was arrested along with nine supporters in Peshawar last month and sent to jail on a 14-day judicial remand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.