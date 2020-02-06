Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Fourteen people, mostly soldiers, hurt in Jerusalem car-ramming - Israeli officials

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 11:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 11:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Fourteen people, mostly soldiers, hurt in Jerusalem car-ramming - Israeli officials
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

A car ran down and injured 12 Israeli soldiers and two other people in Jerusalem early on Thursday before fleeing, Israeli military and medical officials said, in an incident police described as a suspected Palestinian attack.

In a separate incident, Israeli troops killed a Palestinian during clashes in the occupied West Bank. The Jerusalem car-ramming took place on David Remez Street, which is close to the Arab neighbourhoods of eastern parts of the city that Palestinians want for a state. A theatre and late-night restaurants and bars are also located along the street.

A military spokeswoman said the soldiers were touring the city, where they had come to be sworn in after basic training. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said one casualty was admitted to hospital with severe injuries and another with moderate injuries. Both are 20 years old, it said.

"The incident is being investigated as a terror attack," a police spokesman said. The driver was still at large. In the West Bank city of Jenin, a 19-year-old man was shot dead by troops while throwing rocks at them, Palestinians said.

An Israeli military spokesman said troops came to Jenin to demolish the home of a Palestinian who was involved in the 2018 killing of a Jewish settler. Troops opened fire at Palestinians who shot and threw bombs at them in Jenin, the spokesman said. Long-simmering Palestinian unrest has been stoked anew by anger at U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for peace with Israel, unveiled last week in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC declines to entertain plea by 11 Independent candidates against nomination rejection

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by 11 Independent candidates against rejection of their nominations for the February 8 Assembly polls. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar declined to e...

South Mumbai witnesses surge in demand for luxury real estate

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 6 ANINewsVoir Regardless of the dwindling economy, Mumbai is witnessing a spike in the demand for luxury real estate, and developers are preparing to cater to it. Living lavishly in a posh Mumbai borough, with ...

Thousands quarantined on Asian cruise ships in virus fight

Thousands of people were stranded aboard two cruise ships in Asia on Thursday, quarantined by officials desperate to stem the spread of a deadly virus that has killed hundreds in China and spread panic worldwide. At least 20 people on board...

Such people should visit a de-addiction centre for treatment: Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to step out from his house in the next six months due to his false promises of employment, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Rahul and said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020