Saudi Arabia suspends travel of citizens and residents to China - SPA

Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to China for both citizens and non-Saudi residents of the kingdom, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

Citizens who break the suspension would be held accountable, SPA said, while foreign residents would not be allowed back into the country if they traveled to China.

