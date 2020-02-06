Virgin Atlantic extends suspension of London-Shanghai flights until March 28
Virgin Atlantic has extended its suspension of daily operations to Shanghai until March 28 due to the outbreak of coronavirus and increased travel restrictions to mainland China. It had previously suspended the flights from London Heathrow to Shanghai for two weeks from Feb. 2. On Tuesday, Britain advised that its citizens in China should leave the country if they could.
"Given this new FCO advice, the increasing entry restrictions on recent visitors to mainland China, and our rigorous focus on safety, Virgin Atlantic has opted to extend the suspension of Heathrow-Shanghai operations until March 28," the airline said in a statement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Virgin Atlantic
- China
- Shanghai
- Britain
- London Heathrow
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Washington state man who traveled to China is first U.S. victim of coronavirus
Cathay cabin crew ask to wear face masks on all flights as China virus spreads
Taiwan tells people not to go to Wuhan amid China virus outbreak
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks arrest slide but investors on edge over China virus
UPDATE 1-Cathay says cabin crew can wear masks on mainland China flights due to virus