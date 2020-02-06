Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Aid to Houthi-controlled Yemen to be cut back over risk it can be diverted -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sana'a
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 18:19 IST
UPDATE 1-Aid to Houthi-controlled Yemen to be cut back over risk it can be diverted -sources
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The world's biggest humanitarian aid operation will be scaled-down next month in Houthi-controlled Yemen because donors and aid workers say they can no longer ensure that food for millions of people is reaching those who need it. Humanitarian sector sources told Reuters Houthi authorities in northern Yemen were obstructing efforts to get food and other assistance to those in need, to an extent that is no longer tolerable.

"The operating environment in north Yemen has deteriorated so dramatically in recent months that humanitarians can no longer manage the risks associated with delivering assistance at the volume we currently are," a senior UN official said. Unless things improve, humanitarians and donors will have "no choice" but to reduce assistance, the official said. This would include curtailing some food aid overseen by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), which feeds more than 12 million Yemenis a month, 80% of them in Houthi areas.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's biggest humanitarian crisis and says millions of people there live on the verge of starvation. There is little precedent for such a large-scale aid program being scaled-back in this way, which the sources called a sign of the seriousness of the concerns. The Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA), a Houthi body formed in November to oversee aid, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aid agencies have for the past year publicly and privately complained of worsening operating conditions, lack of travel permits and other access restrictions which have left workers in northern Yemen "exasperated", in the words of one agency employee, and unable to deliver to full capacity. "At high levels, this has left the agencies, NGOs and donors asking: can we continue like this or do fundamental changes need to be made?" said another source familiar with the discussions between donors and aid distributors.

No donors, U.N. agencies or charities have yet made the public announcement of aid reductions. Two sources told Reuter's cutbacks could begin at the start of March after consultation with donors this month. Two said they could begin sooner. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi from the capital Sanaa in late 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition has fought to restore Hadi.

"No one wants to walk away from a crisis, certainly not a crisis as big as the one in Yemen, but humanitarians have to adjust what we are doing based on the risks we are facing," the U.N. official said. Another source said discussions were ongoing about the extent of any suspension, given the severity of the crisis: "Any talk of suspension needs to be carefully considered before a decision is made."

BIOMETRIC DATA One of the reasons for the suspension is a dispute over a biometric system designed to record who receives aid to prevent it from being stolen. The WFP partially suspended food aid delivery for two months in Sanaa in June in a dispute over control of the biometric data. Eight months on, the biometric registration system is still not operational in Houthi areas.

A Houthi official told Reuters WFP's demand to control the data violates Yemeni law, and the group had proposed alternative systems to keep aid from being diverted. U.N. documents seen by Reuters show that agencies have repeatedly asked Houthi officials over the past year to facilitate humanitarian worker access and deliveries.

When deliveries are delayed, food can spoil and has to be destroyed. Aid workers complain that they have been denied access to fumigate stored food to protect it from pests. In one case in the poor Hajjah district, around 2,000 tonnes of food that should have been distributed early last year is now scheduled for destruction. Permission was not granted either to distribute it or to treat it to prevent it spoiling.

"We have seen a disturbing trend that when we inform [Houthi authorities] of the need to remove any infested stocks from the distribution centers, they arrange for media to accompany them and portray it as if WFP is distributing expired or infested food," one of the documents to Houthi authorities says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Premier League clubs vote for longer summer transfer window

London, Feb 6 AFP Premier League clubs voted on Thursday to push the closing date of the summer transfer window back to bring it into line with the rest of Europe. At Thursdays shareholders meeting the clubs decided to revert to the traditi...

Kremlin starts temperature checks at Putin events over virus fears

Moscow, Feb 6 AFP The Kremlin said Thursday it has begun checking the body temperature of officials and reporters attending events involving President Vladimir Putin due to coronavirus fears. This is a precautionary measure, presidential sp...

RailTel signs MoU with BEL for cooperation in cloud services, IoT , e-governance

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has singed a memorandum of understanding with defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd BEL for cooperation in the field of cloud services, IoT , e-governance, smart cities, networks for defence projects, mission c...

Ali Fazal, Madhur Bhandarkar honours late Kirk Douglas

Film fraternity has lost one of the greatest actors of all time, Kirk Douglas, on Wednesday local time. Bollywood actor Ali Fazal and director Madhur Bhandarkar remembered the late actor and paid tribute on social media. The actor from the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020