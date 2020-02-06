Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus evacuees encounter road blocks, red tape on way out

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:14 IST
Coronavirus evacuees encounter road blocks, red tape on way out
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

Christopher Lan toughed out roadblocks and red tape in his scramble to get himself and his family on an evacuation flight out of the Coronavirus epicenter and home to Canada.

Lan, a biochemical engineering professor at Ottawa University, was visiting family in Hubei province with his wife and 30-year-old son when Chinese authorities put the region in lockdown in a scramble to halt the spread of the virus. After the euphoria of finding his family's names on a Canadian government list for flight out came the chaotic journey to the airport in Wuhan.

A 4-1/2 hour drive on Wednesday afternoon, along often-deserted roads to Wuhan where citizens are living in near-quarantined conditions, ended abruptly at a roadblock 7 km (4 miles) from the airport. Police told him plans had changed; the flight was now due to leave late on Thursday. "There was a lot of frustration, chaos, people got confused, people did not know what to do," the dual Chinese-Canadian national told Reuters in one of several videos he filmed as he labored his way towards Wuhan's airport.

Lan and his family slept in their car in a parking lot as temperatures hovered near freezing. "The temperature is not too bad," he said, wrapped up in heavy overcoats and wearing face-masks. "I guess it's going to drop to close to zero or below zero. Quite an adventure!"

Lan is among 300 evacuees whom Canada aims to evacuate and quarantine at a military airbase in the small town of Trenton, Ontario. The flight was still awaiting final Chinese approval. The Coronavirus outbreak has killed 563 people and sickened some 28,000 worldwide. France, Britain, Spain and the United States and others have already evacuated some nationals from Wuhan on specially chartered flights.

Reuters lost contact with Lan before he reached the airport. Also trying to fly out was Edward Wang and his mother. He was met at the airport terminal by workers in protective hazmat suits. A desk draped in a Canadian flag had been set up by one bank of empty check-in desks. Wang said there were insufficient seats on the Canadian flight and that he had been allocated places on a U.S. charter that was due to leave at 03:30 a.m. (1930 GMT) on Friday.

"The Americans will drop me off in Vancouver," he said as he collected his boarding pass. "Then I'll continue on to Trenton."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's PM meets Catalan separatist leader, sets out roadmap for talks

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met Catalonias pro-independence regional leader on Thursday for the first time in over a year to outline an agenda for wider negotiations with the region that are due to kick off later this month. The pl...

PSA was expected from 'autocratic' regime, says Mufti

After she was slapped with the Public Safety Act PSA, former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that it was expected from an autocratic regime. Ms Mufti received a PSA order sometime back. ...

JNU admin calls meet to approve regular, alternative modes of semester exams

The JNU administration on Thursday called an emergent meeting to approve both regular and alternative modes of examinations in a bid to complete the last semester which had faced boycott by students over the fee hike issue. The Jawaharlal N...

UPDATE 1-"Enough is enough" - Democrats call for Iowa caucus recanvass

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez on Thursday called for a recanvass of the Iowa caucuses after an array of problems delayed results from the partys first 2020 presidential nominating contest and created uncertainty about the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020