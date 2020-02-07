Left Menu
UPDATE 1-China's Hubei province reports 69 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 6 -state TV

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 69 to 618 as of Thursday, Chinese state television reported on Friday.

There had been a further 2,447 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 22,112. Most of the new deaths were in Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

Wuhan reported 64 new deaths on Thursday, up from 52 on Wednesday. A total of 478 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus. New confirmed cases in Wuhan increased by 1,501 on Thursday.

