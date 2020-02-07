Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wuhan
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 11:23 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Representative Image

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 600 on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping assuring U.S. President Donald Trump that China is doing all it can to contain the virus.

Here are the latest developments: * The death toll in mainland China rose to 636 on Friday, up by 73 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

* The total number of infections in China rose by 3,143 to 31,161. * A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the virus outbreak before it was officially recognised died of the virus on Friday.

* Nearly 320 cases have been reported in 27 other countries and regions outside mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements from the authorities involved. * There have been two deaths outside mainland China, in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

* There were 41 new cases on the quarantined cruise liner in the port of Yokohama south of Tokyo. * In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew were confined to their ship for a third day after three people on board were found to be infected.

* A British national was confirmed to have contracted the virus after travelling to an Asian country other than China. The government did not identify the country, but gave a list of countries from which returning travellers who developed symptoms should isolate themselves. * Taiwan, which has 16 cases, banned international cruise ships from docking.

* Asian share markets slipped on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak put a lid on the week's sharp rally. * China's central bank said its economy could be disrupted in the first quarter due to the virus outbreak, adding that it would step up policy support.

* Chinese President Xi Jinping assured U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday that China is doing all it can to contain the virus and was confident it could defeat the epidemic with no long-term consequences for economic development. * Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered "all necessary steps" be taken to mitigate the impact of the virus including tapping budget reserves.

* Taiwan and China are embroiled in a new spat over the fate of Taiwanese stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the coronavirus epicenter after Taiwan said one of its citizens sent back on the first flight was infected with the disease. * Taiwan said it would suspend entry for all Chinese citizens who live in mainland China from Thursday.

* The World Health Organization said on Thursday it was too early to say that China's coronavirus outbreak was peaking. * Hubei, the epicenter of an outbreak, still has a large shortage of medical resources and medical staff, its vice governor said on Thursday.

* China will halve tariffs on some U.S. imports amid growing risks from coronavirus. * A Chinese city with only eight confirmed cases of a new coronavirus has been accused of intercepting a shipment of surgical masks bound for a municipality with 400 cases.

* Schools in China's financial hub of Shanghai will remain shut until at least the end of February, authorities said.

