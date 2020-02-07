Singapore raises virus alert level as new cases show infection spread

Singapore on Friday reported three more coronavirus cases that authorities have not yet linked to previous infections or travel to China, prompting the city-state to raise its countrywide alert level.

The new cases take Singapore's the city-state's virus tally to 33 with the alert level raised to orange, denoting the disease is severe and passes easily from person-to-person. Red -the highest alert level - indicates it is spreading widely.

"As there are now a few local cases without any links to previous cases or travel history to China, we have stepped up our risk assessment," the ministry said in a statement, advising businesses to cancel or defer non-essential events and to be prepared for widespread community transmission.

