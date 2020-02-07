Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palestinian and U.S. leaders blame each other for violence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 16:15 IST
Palestinian and U.S. leaders blame each other for violence
Representative image

Palestinian and U.S. leaders blamed each other for a surge of violence, as mourners gathered in the occupied West Bank for the funeral of a Palestinian police officer shot dead during the unrest, and Israel tightened security ahead of Friday Muslim prayers.

The tension was high a day after two Palestinians were killed and 16 Israelis injured amid Palestinian anger at U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, unveiled last week with Israel's prime minister at his side. A funeral was held on Friday in the West Bank village of Azzun for a Palestinian police officer who was shot dead in Jenin the previous day. Palestinian authorities said he was killed by Israeli gunfire. Israeli officials did not comment, and Israeli media reported he was shot by troops by mistake.

Palestinians have rejected the peace plan, which would give Israel most of what it has sought during decades of conflict, including the disputed holy city of Jerusalem and nearly all the occupied land on which it has built settlements. Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said Washington was to blame for the unrest unleashed since the plan was unveiled.

"Those who introduce plans for annexation and the legalizing of occupation and settlements are really responsible for deepening violence and counter-violence," he said. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas would go to the U.N. Security Council with "a genuine peace plan", Erekat said. Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, the principal architect of the U.S. plan, has repeatedly denounced the Palestinian leadership, a break from decades of diplomacy when Washington strove to appear as a neutral broker. On Thursday he blamed Abbas for the violence. "I think he does have the responsibility," Kushner said on Thursday after briefing United Nations Security Council ambassadors. "He calls for days of rage in response, and he said that before he even saw the plan."

Israeli police said security chiefs had met late on Thursday and decided to increase security "across the country, with emphasis on Jerusalem". A police statement blamed Palestinian incitement for unrest and singled out the risk of trouble during Friday prayers at the Jerusalem holy site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

Palestinians have long boycotted relations with the Trump administration, which they view as biased against them. Washington says its plan offers a path towards a Palestinian state and blames the Palestinian leadership for rejecting it over unrealistic demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Ayushi, Divya, Adarsh win in National Rifle/Pistol trials

Ayushi Podder won the womens 50m Rifle 3 Positions 3P, while T S Divya and Adarsh Singh claimed the titles in the womens 10m Air Pistol and mens 25m Centre Fire Pistol T1 events respectively on the penultimate day of the National Shooting T...

Nothing wrong if a professional's knowledge is tested: SC

There is nothing wrong if knowledge of a professional is tested, the Supreme Court observed on Friday when three Chattisgarh-based doctors came to it saying they are being forced to undertake the test to continue practising as ultrasonologi...

HC questions language criterion for director of fire services

The Bombay High Court on Friday said it was not necessary to make proficiency in Marathi a mandatory qualification at the threshold while appointing the director of Maharashtra Fire Services. A division bench of Justices S C Dharmadhikari ...

NTPC Q3 net up 23 pc at Rs 3,198 crore

State-run power giant NTPC on Friday reported around 23 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,197.93 crore in December quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,608.18 crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020