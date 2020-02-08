Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong starts quarantine for mainland China arrivals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 09:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 09:09 IST
Hong Kong starts quarantine for mainland China arrivals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong on Saturday began enforcing a mandatory two-week quarantine for anyone arriving from mainland China, a dramatic escalation of its bid to stop the deadly new coronavirus from spreading. The vast majority of people crossing the border are expected to self-quarantine and will face daily phone calls and spot checks by officials, with up to six months in prison for those found in breach of the isolation period.

Authorities hope the prospect of quarantine will virtually halt cross-border traffic while allowing the city to remain stocked with food and goods from the mainland, where the virus has now killed more than 700 people. Arrivals have plummeted by 75 percent in recent weeks. But thousands queued in neighbouring Shenzhen on Friday night to beat the midnight deadline before the new quarantine rules came in.

By early Saturday morning only a trickle of people were arriving via the Shenzhen Bay crossing. "I have to come back because my daughter is going to school here," a woman who gave her surname as Song told AFP after ending a 20-day family holiday on the mainland.

"We will quarantine ourselves, because this is for the public good," she added. A security guard who gave his surname as Lam said arrivals were up about 50 percent in the last few days and most were Hong Kongers.

Cabinet ministers unveiled how the quarantine would work on Friday evening, just six hours before the new policy took effect. Hong Kong residents are allowed to self-quarantine at home and mainland and international visitors at hotels or other accommodation they have arranged.

But those with no planned accommodation will be taken to temporary facilities prepared by the government. Anyone who has been to mainland China in the past 14 days and then flies into Hong Kong from another destination will also be quarantined.

Visitors with a visa for less than 14 days will be denied entry, which will block most mainland visitors, who tend to travel to Hong Kong on a seven-day permit. The city is planning to use an army of volunteers from the civil service and some students to make spot checks and daily calls to ensure people are staying at home.

The new regulations have been enacted under a sweeping emergency law that allows the city's leaders to bypass the legislature during an outbreak of disease. Exemptions are being made for a variety of key jobs including flight and shipping crews and cross-border truck drivers to ensure goods and food keep coming into the city.

Hong Kong gained the first-hand experience of a deadly disease outbreak in 2002-03 when Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS, swept through, killing 299 people. The virus left profound psychological scars and saddled people with a distrust of authorities in Beijing who initially covered up the outbreak.

In the last week the city has been hit by a wave of panic-buying, with supermarket shelves emptied of staple goods such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser and rice. The government has said supplies are stable and false online rumors were behind the frenzy.

More than 34,000 people have now been infected with the new coronavirus across China. Hong Kong has 26 confirmed cases, with one patient who died earlier this week.

Many of the newer infections have no history of travel to mainland China, prompting fears the city now has a self-sustaining outbreak. There have been growing calls for the mainland border to be sealed entirely. But Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leadership, which has record-low approval ratings after months of pro-democracy protests, has been reluctant to make such a move.

They have however gradually shut all but two of the land borders while keeping the airport open.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Eriksson Ek's last-minute goals lifts Wild past Stars

Minnesotas Joel Eriksson Ek scored the second of his two goals with 25.7 seconds left in regulation, and the visiting Wild beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Friday night. After a big battle on the end boards behind Dallas goalie Ben Bishop, Erik...

Tavares nets OT winner as Leafs take down Ducks

John Tavares scored his second goal of the game at 453 of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the visiting Anaheim Ducks 5-4 Friday night. Tavares, who also had an assist, scored his 22nd goal of the season on a tip-in of a shot ...

Japanese man hospitalized with pneumonia in Wuhan dies, coronavirus suspected

A Japanese man hospitalized with pneumonia in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, has died, Japans foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday. The man in his sixties was suspected of having been infecte...

US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan: embassy. (AFP) PMSPMS

US citizen dies of coronavirus in Wuhan embassy. AFP PMSPMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020